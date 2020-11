Monday, May 27, 2019

Kabul (BNA) Eng. Abdul Tawab Balla Karzai was appointed as the Acting Minister of Higher Education, BNA reported Sunday.

In a decree issued late on Saturday, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, appointed Eng. Abdul Tawab Ballah Karzai as the acting and nominee minister of higher education, said the agency.